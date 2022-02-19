Tamil Nadu Covid cases dip to 1,146, positivity at 1.5 per cent

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 1,146 new cases of Covid on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 34,42,929. The cases in Chennai saw a decline and recorded 262 cases, the highest among districts in Tamil Nadu.





Coimbatore reported a total of 188 cases, and Chengalpattu 102. Of the 20,681 active cases in the State, Chennai has 3,683 active cases. Other districts also witnessed a decline as Coimbatore reported 3,189 active cases. Chengalpattu recorded 1,552 cases. As many as 79,735 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.





The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 1.5 per cent and the highest 3.7 per cent positivity rate was recorded in Coimbatore. A total of 2.3 per cent TPR was recorded in Chennai.





The State recorded eight deaths due to the pandemic virus, taking the deaths so far to 37,970. A total of 4,229 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 33,84,278.