TNPSC: Group 2 and 2A exam from May 21, question breakup inside

Chennai :

TNPSC chairman K Balachandran IAS briefed the press on the Group 2 and 2A exams. He said the exam would be held on May 21 and candidates can apply from February 23 to March 23 at http://www.tnpsc.gov.in "Candidates can either attend the exam in English or in Tamil", he added.





He further gave out the question breakup of the exam. The question paper will carry a total of 200 questions for 300 marks, of which 100 questions will be in Tamil/English (as the candidate chooses), 75 questions in General Science and 25 questions for Aptitude. Candidates need to score at least 90 to pass.





The three-hour exam would be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Afternoon exams will happen as usual. Results will be announced on June. Mains exam will take place on September. Counselling would take place on December 2022-January 2023.



