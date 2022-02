Chennai :

Indigo airlines has announced that flight services for Tiruchy-Tirupati would resume from March 29.





According to the air carrier, two flights between the Tiruchy and Tirupati will resume. One at 3:10 pm from Tiruchy, which will reach Tirupati at 5 pm and another from Tirupati, which will start at 5 pm and reach Tiruchy at 6:30 pm.





The advance ticket bookings of the flight has reportedly begun.