Kindergarten classes in Anganwadi centres won't be closed, TN school education dept clarifies

Chennai :

Rejecting reports of the alleged closure of LKG, UKG classes in the 2,381 Anganwadi centres, the School Education Department clarified that the classes will go on.





On Thursday, reports on the alleged closure of the classes cropped up.





A department official clarified that process of appointing teachers is going on and the admissions will soon open for these schools.





The scheme was introduced during the previous AIADMK government by the then Minister of School Education KA Sengottaiyan. The scheme aimed to tutor 52,933 students annually.



