Four-face dice, believed to be ivory, found at Keezhadi excavation site

A piece of antique dice, which seemed to be made of ivory, was found at the excavation site in Keezhadi, Sivaganga district on Thursday.





The dice was unearthed during the eighth phase of excavation. According to C Santhalingam, a Madurai based archaeologist (retired) and founder of Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, it’s a tool for entertainment for the elite class of people in the days of yore.





This unearthed dice was known as ‘Pagadaikai’ in Tamil literature. It’s a four faced dice. On its antiquity, he said its depth and associated potsherds and colours should be analyzed.