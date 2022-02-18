Tamil Nadu reconstitutes Commission for Women with AS Kumari as Chairperson

Chennai :

The state issued a Government Order (GO) to reconstitute the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women. According to the order, social activist AS Kumari, from Chennai, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Commission.





Apart from the Chairperson, there are seven members in the commission, including two women MLAs, K Sivagamasundari, from Krishnarayapuram and M Varalakshmi, Chengalpattu.





Dr Malathy Narayanasamy, P Geetha Natarajan, P Seethapathy, MSK Bhavani Rajenthiran and R Rani are other members of the commission.





The members will have three years as tenure in the commission and for the two MLAs they will also have three years or till they cease to be MLAs, whichever is earlier.