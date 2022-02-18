Muniswarar statue near Katpadi found defaced with DMK graffiti

Vellore :

Hindu Munnani members were enraged after they found the Muniswarar statue in the temple at Kalinjur defaced with graffiti by suspected DMK cadre on Thursday.





The DMK’s rising sun symbol and vote Saranya, the party candidate for that ward, were found scribbled along with the name Sakthivel on various parts of the statue including the left cheek, left shoulder and forearm.





The markings were made with charcoal. However, Munnani cadre were yet to prefer a complaint to the Katpadi police.