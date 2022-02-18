2 youth killed near Bodinayakanur as motorbike hits bullock-cart

Madurai :

Two youth were killed in an accident, which occurred near Bodinayakanur in Theni district on Wednesday night.





The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (27) of Puthu Colony and his friend Prabakaran (28) of the same locality in Bodinayakanur, sources said.





At Mundhal on Bodi-Munnar highway around 11 pm, when the young men were travelling in a bike, they accidentally hit a bullock-cart from behind.





Friends rushed them to Bodinayakanur GH . But, they failed to respond to treatment and died. Bodi town police filed a case.