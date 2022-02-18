Stalin making promises sans allotting funds: K Annamalai

Chennai :

BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for making poll promises without allocating funds required for implementation.





Campaigning in Coimbatore, the BJP leader ridiculed that the DMK would spell out fake promises just like during the Assembly polls.





“DMK makes promises without allocating funds in the budget. The party hasn’t implemented the promises it made during the Assembly polls eight months ago,” he added.





“Only BJP can implement the Central government schemes directly, if people choose their representative from the party. Other parties do not perform without getting a commission of 30 to 40 per cent. For executing smart city projects, the Centre gave in plenty, but nothing has been done because of corruption issues,” he said adding that even distribution of Pongal gift hampers were riddled in corruption.





Alleging that the DMK has been distributing anklets, which were just silver coated, the BJP leader said people should not get influenced by these anklets and hot cases that may cost barely around Rs 300 in total.





Further, showing the gifted anklets to public, Annamalai asked people to get whatever is given, but finally vote to BJP. “The people will not lose their self respect for gifts distributed by the DMK,” he said.