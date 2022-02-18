Maasi maham: Thousands take holy dip in Mahamaham tank

Thiruchirapalli :

Thousands of devotees visited the Mahamaham tank and took a holy dip in view of Maha Theerthavari festival on Thursday.





Devotees started arriving at the holy tank from 4 am on Thursday and participated in various rituals performed to mark the festival. Mahamaham festival used to be held once in 12 years despite the Maasi Maham festival being held every year during Maha nakshatra in the Tamil month of Maasi.





Around 10.30 am, the 12 deities brought from different temples took theerthavari around the banks of the tank while special pujas were also performed.





Subsequently, a special abhishekam was performed for Asthiradevars with as many as 21 commodities, including turmeric, milk and sandalwood paste. After the divine dip by the Ashthiradevars, devotees took a holy dip. Adequate police personnel were deployed to regulate the crowd of devotees.