Minister’s campaign speech upsets voters of Vaniyambadi

The speech of Water Resources Minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan while introducing party candidates in Vaniyambadi for the urban body polls a few days ago has not gone down well with a majority of the residents in the town.





The Minister had ‘warned’ that the town would be neglected if they fail to support the ruling party and voted otherwise. This has infuriated many residents, who have threatened to show their anger through votes, sources said.





Vakeel Ahamed, who contested and lost Vaniyambadi Assembly election and a social activist, said, “Duraimurugan’s usage of ‘echerikiren (warning you)’ in his speech has galled the people, who will definitely show their reaction through ballots.”





Farooq Basha, a businessman, said, “it is rank ingratitude on the part of the Minister when it is a common knowledge that Vaniyambadi votes helped his son Kathir Anand win the Vellore Parliament seat two years ago.”





Vaniyambadi AIADMK MLA G Senthil Kumar said, “feelings against the Minister’s utterances is high in the town, which wants a woman from their community to be made Mayor. Whereas DMK town secretary Sarathi Kumar succeeded in getting a seat for his mother to contest. Kumar does not have a good name as the only support for his claim is that his father Sivaji Ganesan was classmate of Chief Minsiter MK Stalin.”





He added, “In fact, IUML, a DMK ally, has sought our party’s support to win the mayorship, but action on polling day will be based on what instructions local jamaats issue.”





Another Vaniyambadi Muslim politician, who sought anonymity, said “Duraimurugan’s words should not be taken seriously as he is always in the habit of talking with double meanings. It should be taken as a joke and ignored.”