Vellore AIADMK petitions Collector, SP to find missing councillor candidate

Vellore :

AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu on Thursday petitioned both the Collector and SP to search for their ward councillor candidate who has been missing from Wednesday.





In a petition to Collector Kumaravel Pandian and SP S Rajesh Kannan, Appu said that their candidate for ward 11 in Vellore Corporation Sukendran was missing following senior DMK functionaries threatening him with dire consequences and of nonpayment of his pending contract work bills if he contested against the DMK.





Appu requested both the officials to find out the whereabouts of their candidate who unable to handle the threats had gone missing from February 16.





However, party sources agreed in private that while the DMK threats were true, there was also intra party disgruntlement as cadres refused to work for him if he contested from ward 12 and so was shifted to ward 11.





Sukendran was peeved by the shift, Though he was a resident of ward 12 he was made to contest from ward 11.