NTK chief Seeman accuses DMK of kidnap

Chennai :

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman on Thursday said, “NTK candidates in many places were kidnapped by DMK men and were threatened to withdraw from elections along with signing in empty papers.





DMK, which earlier complained about the same issue when Congress and AIADMK ruled the state, is now doing it and in future their candidates will also be kidnapped and DMK will then make a hue and cry.”





Ever since the candidates for local body elections were announced, Seeman has been making the allegations that 60 of his party candidates have been kidnapped or threatened to stay away from the local body polls.





He also questioned that if DMK does not consider NTK as the third largest party and does not invite them for all-party meetings why do they kidnap our party candidates.