Stalin has given nod to form Press Council of TN after LB polls, govt informs Madras HC

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin has given his consent to constitute the State Press Council after the completion of urban local body elections due on February 19, the State government informed the Madras High Court.





VP Jayaseelan, Director, Information and Public Relations Department, furnished a compliance report before the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.





“Chief Minister has given his consent to form the Press Council of Tamil Nadu as directed by the High Court. The Accreditation rules have been amended in tune with time and has been vetted by the Law Department and also the law officer of the High Court,” Jayaseelan submitted through Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram.





The compliance report added that the amended Tamil Nadu State News Media Representative Accreditation Rules, 2021, has to be issued as Government Order.





“The process of circulation and approval from the competent authorities for the formation of Press Council of Tamil Nadu and the issue of Government Order for the accreditation rules are likely to be completed within a short time after the completion of the urban local body elections,” the State said in its compliance report.





Recording the submissions, the court adjourned the matter for two weeks. The matter pertains to an order of a division bench dated August 19, 2021, directing the State government to form the Press Council of Tamil Nadu within two months. The order was issued on a plea by Sekar Ram, who claimed himself to be a journalist, challenging the reports submitted by former Idol Wing IG Pon Manickavel. However, Manickavel alleged that Sekar Ram was a ‘fake journalist’. The bench then issued the order, directing the government to constitute the Press Council of Tamil Nadu.