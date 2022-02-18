Don’t harass LGBTQIA members: Tamil Nadu to cops

Chennai :

Trying to bring about a behavioural change in police personnel towards members of the LGBTQIA community, the Home Department has brought in an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers’ Conduct Rules, asking police personnel to stop harassing members of the particular community because of their sexual orientation.





As per the new added rule, no police officer shall indulge in any act of harassment of any person belonging to the LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) community and person working for the welfare the community.





Explaining the rule further, the notification noted that harassment does not include the right of police to make any inquiry as per the procedure established by law.





Despite the landmark judgment by Madras High Court which issued guidelines for creating a safe and secure space for LGBTQIA community members, the government departments were yet to come out with detailed measures.





The order was issued based on a petition filed by a Lesbian couple from Madurai who took shelter in Chennai.





The latest order by the Police Department attain significance as it could further push the police force to stop any form of harassment of LGBTQIA people in Tamil Nadu, as reports of police personnel harassing the community members continue to emerge.





The High Court asked the government to include a specific clause in the police rules to make harassment of persons of LGBT community and NGO/activists helping them, punishable by law.





Despite the order by Justice Anand Venkatesh, cops tried taking up moral policing, trying to separate two adults living together just because of their sexual orientation.