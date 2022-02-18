Rahul Gandhi likely to be in Tamil Nadu to release Stalin's autobiography

Chennai :

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely visit Tamil Nadu on February 28 to release the autobiography of Chief Minister M K Stalin.





Senior state Congress sources unofficially confirmed the visit and said that they have not been officially informed about Rahul’s visit, but it has been reliably learnt that Rahul is visiting later this month.





“No official confirmation has been received by TNCC. But our colleagues in Delhi told us that he (Rahul) will visit TN late this month,” a source told DT Next.