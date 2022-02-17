OPS charges Stalin for his remarks on the Jallikattu protest in TN

Chennai :

Referring to Stalin's video speech in Madurai during his poll campaign, the AIADMK leader, in a statement, said it was the then Congress government at the centre that banned the Jallikattu traditional sport when DMK was the part of its allay.





Stating that it was the AIADMK, which took steps in bringing back the Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said without knowing the history, DMK's claim that it was the first one to support the youths, who staged protest against the ban on Jallikattu is condemnable.





"At the same time, he (Stalin) did not mention that who had banned the Jallikattu", the AIADMK coordinator said.





Listing the steps taken by the AIADMK to revoke the ban on Jallikattu sport in the State, he said "Stalin's claim that Jallikattu protests were compared to social evil and terrorist protest by me in the Assembly is untrue and I never said that anywhere".





"In addition, when Jallikattu protesters wanted to meet me, I postponed the trip to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister for explaining the importance to bring urgent law to revoke the sport and met them", he said and claimed the protesters were fully satisfied with the trip.