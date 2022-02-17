UGC-NET results to be released soon

Chennai :

The national level examination is being held for determining the eligibility for the post of assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship award in the universities and colleges across the country.





The commission, in its official release, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of December-2020 UGC-NET could not take place.





"Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between 20th November 2021 and 5th January 2022.





The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of the results is underway.





The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.