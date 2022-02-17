TN ULB polls: Campaigning draws to a close today 6 pm

Chennai :

With major cash hauls and fiery exchange between leaders, the charged urban local body poll campaigning is set to end on Thursday 6 pm.





The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has made an announcement on the same. Any meeting or campaign after 6 pm will invite severe action, the state election body warned.





On Wednesday, TNSEC commissioner Palani Kumar convened a meeting with police officers and presiding officers to discuss the poll-preparedness, EVMs, booth safety, law & order situation and protection of vote counting centres at the Koyambedu office.





The state will go for a single-phased election, on February 19, for 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. 12,838 posts will be filled in this election.





The voting time is from 7 am to 5 pm, and an hour's time specifically for Covid patients to vote has been fixed from 5 to 6 pm.





The counting of votes will take place on February 22.