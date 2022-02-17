Teacher arrested for abetting girl’s suicide in Namakkal

Chennai :

A Class 11 girl student from Thanjavur committed suicide by hanging after her English teacher Ganesh (31), a resident of Rasipuram in Namakkal, scolded her for not performing well in the class test and the police arrested the teacher on Wednesday.





On February 14, a Class 11 student from Government Higher Secondary School in Vadasery in Thanjavur did not return to school after going home for lunch.





The teachers asked her brother to search for her. When the boy came home, he was shocked to see the girl hanging dead. Meanwhile, the girl’s uncle complained to police against the school and subsequently the teacher was arrested.