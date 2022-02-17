Katpadi gets new sub-judge

Vellore :

The home department sanctioned a new sub court for Katpadi in Vellore district according to Madras High Court registrar general P Dhanabal, on Tuesday.





The new sub court will handle all land acquisition, motor vehicle accident claims and divorce cases, sources said and added that the new court will prevent litigants from Katpadi and surrounding areas having to come to Vellore sub court for their needs.





The registrar general also transferred R Jagatheswari, special sub judge of the Arakkonam based special sub court as sub judge of the newly formed sub court at Katpadi.