ITI student stabs teacher in classroom

Madurai :

A 48-year-old drawing teacher in Government ITI at Amaravathipudur in Sivaganga was stabbed with a knife by a student on Wednesday.





The incident occurred around 11 am in a classroom when the teacher Raja Anand was on duty. Police probe revealed that the teacher scolded a student, who used a cell phone in classroom on Tuesday.





The teacher then took the issue to the principal who issued a TC to R Joyson from Anumanthakudi, Devakottai taluk. Irked, the student returned to the ITI on Wednesday and stabbed the teacher with a knife for five times.





The teacher was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai. A case was filed and the student was arrested.