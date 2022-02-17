DMK uses Hindi in Muslim areas

Vellore :

Muslims in many areas of Vellore were surprised to find DMK candidates seeking support for the ensuing urban local body polls in languages other than Tamil on Wednesday.





With just a day to go before canvassing ends at 6 pm on Thursday, DMK, opposition and independent candidates went all out to woo the electorate using whatever means at their command in a bid to succeed at the hustings.





Muslim dominant areas in Vellore like Kaspa, Ditter line and Konavattam saw candidates, including staunch Hindi opposing DMK, roping in those knowing Hindi and Urdu to canvas support.





Whether these moves would succeed will only be known on February 22 when counting for urban local body polls ends, sources revealed.