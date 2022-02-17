Powerloom units end 38-day strike as master weavers agree to hike wages

Coimbatore :

Powerloom units in Tirupur announced the end of their strike on Wednesday after 38 days following an agreement reached with master weavers over revision in wages.





After several rounds of talks, the master weavers agreed to pay a 15 per cent hike for the Palladam variety of fabric and 19 per cent for others.





“Yet this was much less than what was fixed in an agreement reached at the Coimbatore Collector office in November, last year. Then they were assured of a hike by more than 20 per cent from December 1, 2021. We were assured that the wages will be hiked further once the market situation improves,” said R Senthil Kumar, a powerloom weaver.





More than 2.50 lakh power loom units, which churn out two crore metres of fabric worth Rs 100 crore on a daily basis in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts went on a strike since January 9. Over five lakh people employed directly and indirectly were dependent on the powerloom sector for their livelihood.





Ministers MP Saminathan and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, who held talks with the powerloom owners, informed the media of the end of strike following their agreement to the new wages.





Meanwhile, a section of weavers from the Avinashi area announced that they will continue their protest until the master weavers sign an agreement on implementing the revised wages.