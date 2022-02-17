Dindigul AIADMK candidate crosses over to DMK

Madurai :

An AIADMK candidate Muthupandi, who filed his nomination to contest from ward 1 of Dindigul Corporation, has all of a sudden joined the DMK on Wednesday. Muthupandi along with many cadre of AIADMK met Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy, who welcomed him on behalf of the DMK, sources said.





Even recently, Muthupandi, along with AIADMK cadre, was keenly engaged in campaigning to garner support from voters for the Opposition party. However, his shifting of loyalty to the ruling DMK has shocked AIADMK local functionaries.





Minister Periyasamy said it’s not new as several cadres had opted out of the AIADMK and joined hands with the DMK since they wanted Chief Minister MK Stalin led rule in Tamil Nadu to continue to extend welfare for the prosperity of people. Much to the credit of the DMK, Periyasamy said not only from AIADMK, but many others from parties, including AMMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi have joined the DMK in several parts of the state.





The Dindigul Corporation, which goes to polls on February 19, comprises a total of 48 wards and the AIADMK being the key opposition, has fielded its candidates in almost all wards, sources said.