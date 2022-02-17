Rs 50,000 seized from co-ops bank chairman house

AIADMK workers arguing with police in front of Elangovan’s house in Salem on Wednesday

Coimbatore :

Sleuths of the flying squad seized unaccounted cash of Rs 50,000 following a search in the house of Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank chairman and AIADMK leader R Elangovan in Salem on Wednesday.





Searches at the house of Elangovan, said to be a close aide of Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami triggered tension at Puthiragoundenpalayam in Athur.





Acting on information that cash and gift items were stocked for distribution to voters, a 50 member team of flying squad led by SP Sree Abhinav carried out a search in the farm house of Elangovan.





After a thorough search that extended for five hours till 12.30 pm, the flying squad sleuths seized Rs 50,000 from the house. A flying squad official said that the farm manager Natrajan told them that the money was kept for farm works, but it was unaccounted.





On receiving information about the raid, Elangovan accompanied by a few AIADMK MLAs and party functionaries arrived at the house and picked up an argument with the sleuths. They alleged that the search was carried out of political vendetta. As a large number of AIADMK cadre gathered, the police stopped them at the entrance of the farm resulting in tension.