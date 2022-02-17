‘Will quit posts if promises not fulfilled’

Coimbatore :

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday declared that his party men will quit the post, if they were unable to fulfill poll promises within a year if elected.





“The candidates have given a written undertaking to quit, if they were unable to fulfill the promises within a year. Also, if our candidate wins, then they would produce a progress report on their performance to people every month,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.





Alleging that this poll is a contest between two corrupt parties, Kamal said the threats received by party functionaries to quit polls are rather considered by him as a reward.





Further, the MNM leader also said that the party candidates will plant saplings for each vote they secure in the urban local body polls.





MNM campaign song





Meanwhile, the MNM has released a campaign song urging the voters to vote for the torchlight symbol in the ensuing February 19 polls. “If you want your ward councillor to be an honest, then you should vote for the torchlight symbol. If that is not enough, you want a qualified person too, even then you should vote for torchlight. Vote for the torchlight symbol, you will see how we change things,” Kamal croons in the campaign song.