EPS calls DMK corrupt ‘corporate company’

Coimbatore :

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday termed DMK as a corrupt ‘corporate company’ and asked people to teach a lesson to the party in the urban local body polls for not fulfilling its promises.





Campaigning in Hosur in Krishnagiri district, Palaniswami said DMK is not a political party and true workers will not earn respect unlike AIADMK, where even a ground level worker can become a MLA, MP, Minister and even a Chief Minister.





Claiming that DMK came to power by uttering lies, Palaniswami said the DMK could not execute welfare projects on par with the AIADMK. On NEET issue, the Opposition leader questioned why Chief Minister MK Stalin has gone silent on his challenge for a debate on the topic.





“He challenged us and we accepted it. Thereafter, Stalin slipped into silence. It was the Congress and its alliance partner DMK, which brought NEET to the state, ignoring the opposition by AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa,” he said.





Listing out the welfare projects implemented during the erstwhile AIADMK regime, EPS said the AIADMK government brought the Defence Corridor to region, introduced 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions, gave laptops to 52 lakh students, besides mixies, grinder and fans to people.





“But the DMK has failed to implement its poll promises. The government gave inferior quality items in the Pongal gift hamper and pocketed up to Rs 500 crore. Stalin acts like a puppet CM, who just reads out the paper handed out to him,” he said.