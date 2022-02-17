Tamil Nadu Assembly can’t be prorogued, Udhayanidhi hits back at Palaniswami

Coimbatore :

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the Tamil Nadu Assembly cannot be prorogued as this DMK government is run with the support of people.





Referring to recent remarks by AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami that the Assembly will soon be prorogued, Udhayanidhi took a harsh dig at the Opposition leader, saying DMK did not come to power through back doors like Palaniswami by falling on the feet of Sasikala in Koovathur.





“Rather, the government is run with the support of people and the Assembly cannot be prorogued,” he declared, while campaigning in Salem.





Taking a further dig, he said that Palaniswami will soon be sent to jail along with his friend R Elangovan. Pointing to Palaniswami’s criticism that Udhayanidhi Stalin had disappeared after giving fake promises during the Assembly polls, the DMK leader refuted the charges and claimed, “I have very well been campaigning by meeting people over the last one week.”





Alleging that AIADMK has left the state with a huge debt burden of Rs 5.75 lakh crore, Udhayanidhi said, despite these challenges, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been fulfilling all the poll promises and brought Covid spread under control.





Further, the DMK leader also appealed to voters not to repeat the same mistake done during Assembly polls, when DMK won just a single constituency out of the total 11 seats in Salem.