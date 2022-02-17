DMK allies, insiders unhappy with Pernambut ex-chairman

Chennai :

Pernambut DMK town secretary and former municipal chairman Zubair Ahamed and his wife who are both contesting from different wards in the local body are under pressure from their own allies and community people, sources revealed.





The antagonism gained momentum when DMK general secretary Duraimurugan cautioned that those who evaded GST by even a single rupee might land in Vellore jail.





Since the Minister’s talk was a veiled reference to Muslim candidates, who were GST auditors, they were infuriated and soon groups from that community uploaded on social media, issues challenging the ruling dispensation.





Political interference in local administration saw the municipality change four commissioners in one year, with many other crucial posts remaining vacant affecting locals. This has resulted in even ruling party’s alliance partners trying to defeat the DMK candidate.





A Congress functionary said, “functionaries of the Dravidian majors in town are in cahoots with each other resulting in the public being affected. That is the reason why residents who usually shy away from politics have chosen to enter the fray this time.”





Zubair contesting in ward 14 is pitted against Tabrez, a local businessman and entrepreneur. Zubair’s wife Ayesh Siddika is contesting in ward 6 and she will take on Tanvira Begum, sister of Tabrez’s friend Rashid. Siddika will be the municipal chairperson if she wins which will thus benefit Zubair, according to the local grapevine.





When DT Next asked Zubair – former chairman and vice chairman of Pernambut - whether he was aware of his community members and alliance partners working against him, he said, “I know that and have informed the DMK top brass who will take action.”





Asked why he was facing so much antagonism, he replied, “it is due to jealousy as I enjoy a good relationship with all communities in this town. They know that if I win again I will continue to do good. My two wheeler and car are always at the disposal of locals in emergencies. As a vegetable trader for more than 45 years, I know almost all people and help them when needed.”