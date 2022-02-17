Communal forces upset at not being able to break unity of TN people: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the sight of Tamil Nadu increases the blood pressure of people exploiting religion for political gains.





In a five-minute video release for February 19 urban local body elections, Stalin took a veiled dig at the state BJP and said that they have demolished the lies that DMK is an anti-Hindu party.





Claiming that the DMK regime has retrieved 180 acres of temple land worth Rs 1,789 crore and allotted Rs 1,000 crore for temple consecration after returning to power, the CM said, “Blood pressure of people exploiting religion for politics shoots up at the sight of Tamil Nadu. They are upset that they could not break the unity of the state people no matter how hard they try.”





Remarking that the Union government has been posing many challenges to his regime in its attempt to uphold social justice and equality, Stalin said that even GST compensation arrears to the tune of Rs 16,725 crore and Rs 8,989 crore COVID relief funds from NDMA and SDMA has not been given to us.”





Accusing the Centre of announcing no concession or assistance for COVID affected people in the budget, the DMK president said, “The government has announced a tax cut for diamonds in the budget. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry for this. They have reduced allocation for MGNREGA and jeopardised the scheme.





Describing the Governor’s return of the NEET exemption law as the murder of democracy, Stalin said that he would not remain cowed down like the previous government.