Plea seeking action against private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu dismissed

Chennai :

A plea, which sought action against private medical colleges that forced State quota students to pay fees in excess of what was prescribed, was dismissed with cost as the petitioner failed to provide facts and materials to substantiate the allegation.





The first bench of Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the plea by advocate Bala Murugan of Chennai, who sought for a direction to take action against private medical colleges that were allegedly collecting Rs 7-8 lakh per year as against the government-fixed fee of Rs 13,500 for students joining private medical colleges under government quota.





When Justice Bhandari asked details of any particular college that was doing this, the petitioner could not provide that.





The bench then said the petition was not maintainable in the absence of these particulars. The court also imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 and dismissed the plea.