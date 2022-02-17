Tiny tots get a warm welcome from teachers, seniors on Day One at school

Thiruchirapalli :

A grand welcome was accorded to the children belonging to the kindergarten section across the region, with teachers along with the senior students offering them sweets and gifts to turn the reopening into a celebration.





“These children are introduced to physical classes just today and we decided to make the day eventful and memorable for the kids. The PTA had made all arrangements with their contributions in addition to the funds collected among the teachers,” said K Asha Devi, the headmistress of Panchayat Union Middle school at Pirattiyur in Tiruchy.





She said the main agenda for the teachers in the KG section was to make the students enjoy the classrooms. So they all were given a grand welcome. Some were garlanded and a few were offered crowns. We ensured that they spent the entire day happily,” Asha Devi said.





In many schools, the children were welcomed at the entrance and led to their classes with traditional music being played and schools decorated with festoons.