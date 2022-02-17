Positivity rate down to 1.5 per cent in Tamil Nadu

As many as 85,579 more samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours (PTI)

Chennai :

The number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu witnessed a slight dip on Wednesday logging 1,310 cases, including one international passenger from UAE and one from West Bengal. With this the number of those infected so far in the State has gone up to 34,40,531.





The cases have come down in all the districts with Chennai reporting 296 cases, followed by Coimbatore 227, and Chengalpattu 110. Other districts recorded less than 100 cases.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu came down to 1.5 per cent with Coimbatore reporting the highest at 4.2 per cent, Salem and Chengalpattu 2.5 per cent, and Chennai 2.6 per cent.





The State recorded 10 more deaths including five in private hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic virus to 37,956.





A total of 33,75,281 people recovered from the virus in the State after 5,374 more people were discharged from several hospitals on Wednesday. As many as 85,579 more samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.