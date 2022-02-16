DMK front to have resounding success in urban polls: CPI-M

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), K. Balakrishnan has said that the DMK led front will win handsomely in the urban local body elections to be held on February 19. Addressing media persons at Dindigul on Wednesday, the senior leader said that the AIADMK is not only weak, but it has also lost its allies.





The senior leader was referring to the PMK and the BJP snapping ties with the AIADMK for the urban local body polls.





He said that the AIADMK leaders are in shock and have lost their minds and have smelt defeat.





The CPI-M leader said that former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader K. Palaniswami was making meaningless statements and has become a laughing stock among the people of Tamil Nadu. He said, this was due to the AIADMK leader's fear of losing the polls.





K. Balakrishnan said, "AIADMK leader Palaniswami had said that like West Bengal, the Tamil Nadu assembly would also be prorogued. He also went on to say that the assembly polls for Tamil Nadu would be held along with the general elections of 2024". He said that the AIADMK leaders must read the Constitution so that some sanity prevails in them about the running of governments.





The CPI-M leader said that the former Chief Minister acted as if he was the representative of the union government in Tamil Nadu. The senior CPI-M leader said that in 2024 it would be the BJP that would become insignificant in the country as people are fed up with it and its policies.





K. Balakrishnan said that the eight-month-old DMK government led by M.K. Stalin has performed well and that the people of the state would vote the DMK front in the urban polls and bring a resounding success to it.