Accidental death in TN reduced to 745 from 1,534 in Jan 21: Health Minister

Chennai :

"Earlier, 609 hospitals were allowed for the accident cases, but now it has increased to 640 including the hospitals near the highway. Currently people are coming forward to help those who have met with an accident on the road, after the state government created awareness among the people," said the minister.





"In January 2021, there were 1,534 accidental death cases in Tamil Nadu, now it has drastically reduced to 745 in January 2022. But our target is to have zero accident death in the state," he added.





On Sunday, at least 118 ambulances will be inaugurated, which would be used for inuyir kaapom and nammai kaapom 48 schemes.





Commenting about the new facilities at Omandurar hospital, the minister said a total cost of Rs 35 crore is spent on setting up the advanced robotic surgery center. And Rs 50 lakh is spent to set up modular operation theatre in the hospital.





"After the local body election, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu will inaugurate the robotic surgery center for the public. This surgery center would be used for various departments including urology and surgical oncology. And six doctors are specially trained for this. In Tamil Nadu, this system is at six private hospitals," said Ma Subramanian.





In the past two months at least 18,580 people are benefitted through inuyir kaapom and nammai kaapom 48 schemes. A total of 16.97 crores was spent by the state government.





Meanwhile, a total of 49,79,665 people are benefited through makkalai thedi maruthavam in Tamil Nadu, and it is expected to cross 50 lakh by Sunday.