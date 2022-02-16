56 sovereigns burgled from house near Tiruttani

Chennai :

Unidentified persons broke open a house in a village near Tiruttani and decamped with 56 sovereigns on Tuesday.





The victim V Indumathi of Kollakuppam village went to her sister's house in the same locality on Monday night and returned home of Tuesday morning. She found the doors broken open and 56 sovereigns kept in a cupboard stolen. Based on her complaint, Tiruttani police have registered a case and launched a hint for the suspects.