Revision test marks for Class 10, 12 not to affect final results in TN

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu school education department has clarified that the marks scored by the students for the revision test papers of classes 10 and 12 will not affect the final results.









There were allegations that instead of distributing the question papers on the day of exams, they were shared a week before in violation of norms. The leaked question papers of the Class 10 and Class 12 model exams were uploaded on social media platforms.





The school education department conducted an inquiry following this and found that the question papers were leaked from Tiruvannamalai and Vandavasi. The education department is taking criminal action against the authorities concerned as well as the management of the schools in this matter.





Meanwhile, several parents were worried whether the results of the revision test papers would be included in the final mark list due to the leakage of question papers. Radha Mohan, a bank officer at Chennai while speaking to IANS said, "My daughter is taking the Class X board exam and my question is why the revision test papers were leaked if the marks are not to be included in the final mark list. Either those who leaked the papers are planning a trial for the board exam or they were misinformed. "





The state education department, in a circular to schools, has clarified that the results of the revision test papers would not be included in the final results.





A senior official with the education department while speaking to IANS said: "There is no reason to fear as the revision tests are held only for the students to prepare themselves for the board exam. The marks of the revision tests will not be included in the board exam marks and the students and parents can concentrate on their board exams without any fear."





He also said that the revision exams would help the students better time management for the board examination and hence was necessary to be conducted.