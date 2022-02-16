OPS demands DMK govt to stop Centre from establishing AFR storage centre at Kudankulam

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Paneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK to take effective measures to stop the Centre's move to establish an away from reactor (AFR) spent fuel storage facility at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP).





The AIADMK leader, in a statement here, pointed out that the 2000 MW power generated from KNPP has been distributed to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry besides 15% of electricity has been sent to the Centre's share.





Stating that though nuclear reactors are dangerous, the power plants have been set up in Tamil Nadu, he said at this juncture, it was better to establish away from reactor centre out of the state.





Panneerselvam said as setting up away from the reactor storage facility in Tamil Nadu is gaining momentum, it has to be stopped at the beginning stage. "In addition, there is a possibility of dumping nuclear wastes from another state if such a centre has been established here", he claimed.





Expressing concern over the Centre's move to float tender with regard to establishing away from reactor in the state, the AIADMK coordinator said that it would pose danger to the local people.





"The schemes should be for people and they should not be for the scheme", he said adding "therefore, I urge the chief minister should immediately take the required step to stop the Centre's move for establishing such a faculty in Tamil Nadu", he said.