Jaya death: Arumughaswamy commission to hold consultations with AIIMS panel

Chennai :

The one-man commission, probing late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, led by retired Justice A Arumughaswamy would hold consultations with the AIIMS panel of doctors, Apollo management and representatives from Sasikala's side to discuss about the investigation.





The panel was set up on 2017 during the EPS-led government following suspicions raised on the former CM's death.





The investigations were held in a number of phases but since the point of fruition hasn't been achieved yet, the commission's tenure has been extending since. The commission extended for the 12th time on January 24, till June 24.









The Apollo management had moved the Apex court against Madras HC striking down objections to the inquiry commission. The hospital management had accused the commission of "bias, violation of the principles of natural justice", following which the Supreme Court, last November, passed an order to constitute a panel of AIIMS doctors to assist the commission.



