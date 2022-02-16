Advisory for groundnut crop issued

Chennai :

The unprecedented downpour in parts of central Tamil Nadu has prompted the state to provide advice for farmers who have planted groundnuts to reduce crop damage due to rain.





“There was unexpected rain in many parts of the state due to which there are chances of water stagnation in areas where groundnut cultivation is carried out. In case of water stagnation farmers should make way for draining the water as stagnating water will damage the groundnut crops,” said the Agriculture Department, in a release.





Tamil Nadu has the highest productivity of 2,980 kg per hectare. In order to protect the groundnut crop, the state had directed farmers to use gypsum, rich boosters, judicious use of water, and to go for pest management.