Kamal Haasan appeals to give MNM a chance

Madurai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is contesting polls to create an opportunity for people to help bring political change, Kamal Haasan, president of the party said while addressing a campaign rally, which began at Tiruparankundram in Madurai on Tuesday evening.





If people want their children to stay healthy and play safe on the streets, they need to vote for the candidates of MNM in ensuing urban civic polls to ensure a healthy and safe environment, he said.