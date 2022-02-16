Four held for beheading youth in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

Four persons were arrested by special teams on Tuesday for beheading a youth following a drunken brawl in Tirupur.





Acting on information from the accused, identified as M Ramkumar, 25, of Kallanai village in Madurai, S Subhaprakash alias Mokkai Prakash, 23, of Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, S Manikandan alias psycho Mani, 25, of Pulipatti near Melur in Madurai and R Sathishkumar, 24, of Theni, police recovered the severed head of the deceased M Sathish, 25, from Mayiladuthurai from a garbage bin six km from the crime scene.





Inquiries revealed that all were working in different textile firms.



