Alagiri flays bid to picket Stalin's home

Chennai :

TNCC president KS Alagiri on Tuesday condemned the attempt made by the state BJP to picket Chief Minister MK Stalin’s house and said the act was borne out of political animosity.





Referring to the attempts made by ABVP, the student’s wing of the BJP, to picket CM’s residence, Alagiri said, to picket the residence of the CM was sheer political animosity.





“Organizing protests to demand justice from the Chief Minister after securing an appropriate order from the Supreme Court, cannot be accepted in any way whatsoever. I strongly condemn it,” he said in a statement.



