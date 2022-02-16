Remand prisoner dies in Vellore jail

Vellore :

A remand prisoner succumbed to breathlessness in the Vellore Central Prison on Tuesday.





Rajamani (26) of Ambur was married to Nandini daughter of Murali of Hosur 3 years ago. Nandini committed suicide four days ago following which Ambur police registered a case and arrested Rajamani under pressure from Nandini’s kin.





He was remanded to 15 days custody and lodged in the Vellore Central Prison.





On Tuesday Rajamani complained of shortness of breath and after examination by the jail doctor, he was rushed to the Vellore GMCH where doctors pronounced him brought dead.