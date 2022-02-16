6 including Kerala Bishop get bail

Chennai :

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail for six persons, including Bishop of Syro Malankara diocese of Pathanamthitta, Kerala and clergies of the diocese.





A petition filed by them seeking bail came up for hearing before Justice K Murali Sankar.





They were arrested on February 4. The petitioner counsel sought bail for the clergies claiming that these priests are under the Pathanamthitta diocese, which owns land in Tirunelveli district, but they were ignorant about the illegal sand mining.





The Judge granted bail to the priests, including Fr D Jose Kalavila (53), Fr George Samuel Puthanvila (56), Fr G Shaji Thomas (58), Fr T Jose Chamakalayil (69), Fr J Sijo James (37) and Bishop Fr Samuel Mar Irrenious, Pathanamthitta.



