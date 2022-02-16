Man held for killing lover’s 4-yr-old boy near Cheyyar

Tiruvannamalai :

Doosi police registered a case and arrested a private finance company employee, who killed the child of his lover by dashing his head against a wall near Cheyyar on Monday evening.





Police said Vinod Kumar (30) of Cuddalore working in a private finance company developed illicit intimacy with Narmada (26), also of Cuddalore and a widow with two children Nitish (6) and Siddharth (4).





Police said the couple quarreled often as Vinod Kumar was addicted to liquor. On Monday evening when Narmada returned from work, she found Siddharth with head injuries.





Neighbours rushed the boy to Mamandur PHC, where he was declared brought dead. Police arrested Vinod Kumar and the latter confessed.