Ahead of Madras HC hearing, trained archakas urge all to unite for social justice

Chennai :

When the cases filed against appointment of trained archakas were about to be heard on Wednesday by Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu Association of Trained Archakas on Tuesday urged progressive associations and political parties fighting for social justice to join hands to restore the rights of the state in appointing archakas of all castes.





“There are 17 cases filed against the appointment of trained archakas and training schools. All these cases are based on the contention that appointment should be based on Agama rules, but nowhere in Agama rules it has been mentioned that only Brahmins should be appointed. This is the time that progressive associations and political parties should join hands in restoring social justice,” said V Ranganathan, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Trained Archakas, in a statement.





Appointment of archakas of all castes as temple priests was one of the important promises in DMK’s poll manifesto.





The DMK kept its promise by appointing 57 candidates, who completed proper training, as priests and odhuvars.





However, a case challenging the appointment was filed in the Madras High Court, which made it clear that Agama rules of a particular temple should not be violated while making appointments of priests for the shrine.





The court had also directed to club all the cases and the hearing of all the 17 cases was scheduled on Wednesday. Among the 17 cases, five were against the appointment of priests of all castes, 10 against the TN Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions Of Service) Rules, 2020 and two against the priests training institutes.





“Like any other department, the state framed the Tamil Nadu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions Of Service) Rules, 2020, for HR & CE employees. But how can Sivacharyas and Bhattacharyas claim that the rules do not apply to them,” he questioned.