Huge quantity of gift items seized in Kovai

Flying squad officials inspect the hot packs seized from the godown in Coimbatore on Tuesday

Coimbatore :

Flying squad officials on Tuesday seized huge quantity of gift items stocked in a godown for distribution among voters in Coimbatore.





Acting on information, the AIADMK cadre gathered before the locked warehouse in Nanjundapuram. Soon, a team of flying squad sleuths arrived along with Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and police.





Following demands from the Opposition party men to break open the godown, the officials broke the lock. A check revealed that hot cases were kept in 13 carton boxes. Officials also opened them to ensure that no cash has been kept inside for distribution among voters. This seizure comes a day after the AIADMK workers intercepted goods carriers laden with gifts in Kuniamuthur on Sunday night.





The flying squad officials claimed that gift items were seized from Peelamedu, Sugunapuram, Nanjundapuram, Karumbukadai and Telungupalayam areas in the last two days.





The sleuths have so far seized a total of Rs 42.62 lakh taken without valid documents and gift items worth Rs 30,000 in the district. Three more persons, attached to DMK were taken into custody by police for attempting to distribute gift items in Pollachi.





Meanwhile, the city police have booked as many as 27 AIADMK cadre for pelting stones on the house of a DMK functionary in a farm house in Kuniamuthur.





A group of AIADMK men on Monday night hurled stones on the house, where Karur district farmer’s wing secretary Shanmugam and few others were staying to carry out poll work.





In the attack, the glass window panes and car were damaged and a few DMK workers were injured. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.