Rs 1,000 talk deceiving act of DMK: Annamalai

Thiruchirapalli :

As urban local body polls approach nearer, the Chief Minister has been assuring to distribute Rs 1,000 to housemakers, said BJP state president K Annamalai here on Tuesday.





Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Annamalai said that the BJP has earned a good name among the people and it was visible wherever the candidates go for campaigning.





“At the same time, the people are frustrated with DMK and they are aware of it. So they have come out with an idea of fulfilling their poll promise of Rs 1,000 each to homemakers. Without releasing any GO or allocating funds in the budget, their announcement is surprising and we see this as a deceiving act by the DMK. But, people will never get carried away,” said Annamalai.





Claiming that all the households in Tamil Nadu were the beneficiary of the schemes brought out by the Centre, Annamalai said that this would reflect in the election.





“For the DMK, they use to choose a topic each month and go on discussing that. For the month of January, they took the R-Day tableau and now they have taken the NEET issue and they will stop their discussion after February 19 when the local body polls get over,” he added.





Earlier in the day, Annamalai after worshipping at Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple campaigned for the BJP candidates in Srirangam.